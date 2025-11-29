Georgian speaker plays down Poland’s visa change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s decision to end simplified work visas for Georgian citizens is driven by Warsaw’s internal migration policy and does not indicate deteriorating relations between the two countries, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has said.

“This is their internal migration issue. We also have a fairly strict migration policy, and a Polish citizen cannot simply come here to work either,” Papuashvili told journalists. He noted that Germany and other European states are likewise tightening migration rules, News.Az reports. citing Georgian media.

Papuashvili argued that the Polish decision would primarily harm Poland itself. As for thousands of Georgians previously employed there, he said Georgia is facing labour shortages: “There is a deficit in Georgia, and we need workers.”

Georgia had long been among five countries whose citizens could work in Poland on the basis of a simple employer declaration. The procedure allowed applicants to receive a voivodeship invitation, obtain a visa or temporary residence permit, and work in non-seasonal jobs for up to 24 months.

Starting 1 December 2025, Georgian citizens will lose access to this simplified process, although it will remain available to citizens of Armenia, Moldova, Belarus, and Ukraine.

According to official data, Poland issued 76,671 work permits to Georgian nationals in 2024.

The tightening comes amid recent strains in Polish-Georgian relations. Warsaw has repeatedly criticised the ruling Georgian Dream party for abandoning the country’s European course. In April, Poland restricted entry for eight Georgian law-enforcement officials “in response to intensified repression of the opposition.”

News.Az