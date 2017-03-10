Georgian startups to spread into Iran, develop business activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian startups will now able to enter the Iranian market of 80 million consumers and develop new businesses in Iran.

Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) announced today that a new Iran-Georgia Technology Transfer Office has been opened in Iran that will provide a platform to Georgian startups to develop their business activities to Iran, agenda.ge reports.

The GITA has been taking actions to make Iranian companies interested in Georgia’s business environment and encourage Iranians to invest in the country.

As GITA explained the main goal is to deepen cooperation between Georgia and Iran and further develop innovative and technology-oriented new businesses.

News.Az

