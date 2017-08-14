Georgia’s ambassador to France robbed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Ambassador to France Eka Siradze-Delone has been robbed.

The incident occurred around Stad de France on Friday, Vestnik Kavkaza reports. Two people approached the ambassador’s vehicle, broke the window and took the diplomatic case away, Le Parisien reported.

The ambassador was not hurt in the incident. She notified the police about the incident.

The case was found later in one of Paris’s districts.

