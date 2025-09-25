German auto lobby welcomes lower U.S. tariffs, urges further EU action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s automotive industry association, VDA, welcomed the U.S. decision to lower tariffs retroactively from August 1 but emphasized that exporters still face significant trade hurdles.

“This is an important step,” said VDA President Hildegard Mueller, following the formal implementation of the U.S.-EU trade agreement by the Trump administration. However, she cautioned that the tariffs that remain in place continue to pose a tangible challenge for German automakers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mueller called on the European Union to keep pushing for improved transatlantic trade conditions, underscoring the need for sustained diplomatic and economic efforts to support Germany’s car industry, including major players such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

