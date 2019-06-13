German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next year, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will present a report on the business climate in Azerbaijan for the past 5 years, Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan Tobias Baumann said at the 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, AHK Azerbaijan has been preparing a report on the business climate in Azerbaijan for several years, and it is planned to make a five-year report on this topic next year.

This will help with keeping track of the dynamics of the development of the country and of the various sectors of its economy, and will be useful for European companies to determine future prospects for work in Azerbaijan, Baumann believes.

The report presents the results of a survey of 130 European companies operating in Azerbaijan, along with personal interviews with representatives of 20 European companies involved in the 10 leading sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

News.Az

