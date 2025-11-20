German Cartel Office may investigate SAP over data obstruction complaint

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office is reportedly considering launching proceedings against software giant SAP following a complaint from rival firm Celonis.

Celonis has accused SAP of obstructing third-party providers’ access to stored data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cartel office confirmed receipt of the complaint but has not yet decided on formal proceedings.

