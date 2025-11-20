Yandex metrika counter

German Cartel Office may investigate SAP over data obstruction complaint

German Cartel Office may investigate SAP over data obstruction complaint
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office is reportedly considering launching proceedings against software giant SAP following a complaint from rival firm Celonis.

Celonis has accused SAP of obstructing third-party providers’ access to stored data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cartel office confirmed receipt of the complaint but has not yet decided on formal proceedings.

 


