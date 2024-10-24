German Chancellor rejects first point of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea of inviting Ukraine to join NATO, which is the first point in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Scholz in an interview with ZDF, as reported by European PravdaScholz reiterated that NATO had already made its decision on Ukraine’s membership prospects at the Vilnius and Washington summits, and in his view, "there is currently no need for any new decisions beyond this"."A country at war cannot become a NATO member. Everyone knows this, and there are no disagreements on this point. In NATO, invitations are usually quickly linked to membership," he added.The German Chancellor further stated that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires measured actions that on the one hand guarantee support for Kyiv, and on the other ensure that this does not escalate into a war between Moscow and NATO."This is where I am very clear on my position, and I will not change it," Scholz emphasized.

News.Az