Yandex metrika counter

German defense minister to step down

  • World
  • Share
German defense minister to step down

Germany’s defense minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, daily Bild reported on Friday, potentially adding to chancellor Olaf Scholz’s problems.

Lambrecht, a member of Scholz’s social democratic party SPD, has decided to step down to allow someone else to make a fresh start at the ministry but the exact timing of her departure is not yet clear, the paper cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

A defense ministry spokesperson described the report as “rumors that we don’t comment on.” A government spokesperson also would not comment.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      