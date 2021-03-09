German football coach Joachim Low decides to step down after UEFA Euro Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

German national football team’s Head Coach Joachim Low has decided to leave his post after the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The national coach asked to end his contract, which was originally set to run until the 2022 World Cup, immediately after the conclusion of the European Championship tournament, a decision which was agreed to by the German Football Association," the statement from the DFB reads.

Commenting on his decision, Low said: "I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned."

"Proud because it is something very special and an honor for me to represent my country," the 61-year-old German specialist continued. "And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development."

"We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil," Low said. "I remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."

