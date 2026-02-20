German MFA reiterates its call on Germans to leave Iran

German MFA reiterates its call on Germans to leave Iran

The German Foreign Ministry has urged Germans to leave Iran due to the threat of a possible military strike by the United States.

"Albeit limited, commercial flights and air travel to Iran's neighboring countries remain open, and travel by land is also possible," a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters, News.az reports, citing BBC.

He emphasized that if the situation worsens, consular assistance will be virtually impossible to provide.

News.Az