German MFA reiterates its call on Germans to leave Iran

Source: BBC

The German Foreign Ministry has urged Germans to leave Iran due to the threat of a possible military strike by the United States.

"Albeit limited, commercial flights and air travel to Iran's neighboring countries remain open, and travel by land is also possible," a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters, News.az reports, citing BBC.

He emphasized that if the situation worsens, consular assistance will be virtually impossible to provide.


