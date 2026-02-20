German MFA reiterates its call on Germans to leave Iran
Source: BBC
The German Foreign Ministry has urged Germans to leave Iran due to the threat of a possible military strike by the United States.
"Albeit limited, commercial flights and air travel to Iran's neighboring countries remain open, and travel by land is also possible," a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters, News.az reports, citing BBC.
He emphasized that if the situation worsens, consular assistance will be virtually impossible to provide.
By Faig Mahmudov