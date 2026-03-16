Iran says new strikes target Israel's Ben Gurion Airport - VIDEO

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a new wave of strikes against Israel, targeting Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport and facilities linked to Israel Aerospace Industries.

According to the IRGC, the attacks were carried out during the 55th phase of what it calls Operation True Promise 4, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

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The strikes reportedly targeted locations in what the statement described as the “heart of the occupied territories,” including military aerospace production centers and aviation fuel supply facilities.

The IRGC said the operation involved high-precision, super-heavy ballistic and hypersonic missiles, including the Fattah, Emad and Qadr systems, as well as attack drones.

News.Az