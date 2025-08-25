German vice chancellor, Norwegian premier arrive in Kyiv – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil on Monday made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Upon arriving in Kyiv, Lars Klingbeil reiterated Germany's support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, News.Az reports, citing DW.

Klingbeil made comments suggesting that he will likely discuss key security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war, which has raged on for over three years.

"It is about Ukrainian, but also European security," he said, emphasizing the need for "reliable security guarantees that ensure lasting peace for Ukraine."

The vice chancellor also said that Berlin is consulting closely with its international partners on this issue and that Germany will fulfill its responsibilities.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also arrived in Kyiv on Monday, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Monday in Telegram

"Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, we met the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. It is important for us to feel the support of true allies. Norway is always by our people's side, significantly helping the defense, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity. Welcome to Kyiv," Yermak wrote.

News.Az