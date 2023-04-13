Germany allows Poland to export old fighter jets to Ukraine

Germany has approved Poland's request to export five old MiG-29 fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's air power, the German defence ministry said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Poland's defence ministry did not immediately comment.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the request had arrived Thursday, and that Berlin's same-day approval showed that Germany could be relied upon.

Germany inherited 24 MiG-29 jets from the East German GDR during reunification in 1990. At the time, the aircraft were seen as among the most advanced fighter jets in the world.

In 2004, Berlin passed on 22 of the aircraft to Poland. Of the remaining two jets, one was destroyed in a crash and one is on show at a museum.

