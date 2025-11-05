Germany arrests 18 in global online fraud probe tied to payment providers

+ ↺ − 16 px

German authorities have arrested 18 people as part of a sweeping international investigation into an online fraud and money-laundering network that allegedly exploited payment service providers.

The operation, led by Germany and coordinated with several countries, uncovered a scheme that stole credit card data from roughly 4.3 million people across 193 nations, police and prosecutors announced in Wiesbaden on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investigators say the network used phishing tactics to obtain victims’ details, then set up recurring charges disguised as subscriptions to fake porn and dating platforms. With assistance from insiders at payment firms, the group is accused of quietly siphoning off more than €300 million.

A total of 44 suspects are under investigation, including six former employees of major German payment companies. Officials did not reveal the names of the firms involved and gave no further details on those arrested.

“What looked like minor debits turned out to be a global business model with professional structures,” said Daniel Thelesklaf, head of Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit. “Financial crime today is international, digital and highly collaborative.”

Authorities kept the investigation secret until late Tuesday, when coordinated raids took place across Germany, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United States and Cyprus. German police say the network may have compromised four large domestic payment providers to process fraudulent charges.

The case underscores growing overlap between cybercrime and white-collar financial abuse — and shows how seemingly small digital transactions can conceal a massive criminal enterprise.

News.Az