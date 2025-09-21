Germany calls for supplying the army with anti-drone defense systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

In light of recent incidents involving Russian UAVs, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) Carsten Breuer has stated the need to quickly deploy the latest counter-drone systems to the army, News.Az reports citing the DPA agency.

"One thing is clear to me: ultimately, it will probably come down to us using drones against drones," Breuer said. Effective defense, he said, "is only possible through a combination of different capabilities." He expects progress to be made within months.

Breuer also pointed to the schedule for the introduction of so-called loitering munitions into the Bundeswehr. These are kamikaze drones equipped with warheads that can be directed at targets in large numbers or independently seek them out using artificial intelligence.

"We made the decision on loitering munitions in March, and by the end of the year, troops will use them for the first time," he explained. However, the official noted that it would be a "mistake" to overlook other threats.

On the night of September 10, 2025, during Russia's massive attack on western Ukraine, dozens of Russian drones violated Polish airspace. The military reported that the threatening drones were shot down, and their wreckage was found in border areas. There were no casualties. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded on the night of September 9-10. Following the incident, NATO, at Poland's request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to initiate consultations among alliance members.

News.Az