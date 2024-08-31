Germany completes military operations in Niger

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 30, the German army completed its withdrawal from a military airbase in Niger, which is under the control of a junta.

This marks the end of the Bundeswehr's presence in the troubled Sahel country, News.Az reports citing foreign media.At the end of May, Germany and Niger reached an interim agreement allowing the German military to continue operating its airbase in the capital Niamey until the end of August.But negotiations to extend that agreement broke down, notably because the base’s personnel would no longer benefit from immunity from prosecution.

