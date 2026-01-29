Germany delivers initial batch of energy gear to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received its initial shipment of energy equipment from Germany under a winter emergency aid package.

“Together with German Ambassador Heiko Thoms, we welcomed the first delivery, including two cogeneration units, generators, and other critically needed equipment. This will help provide electricity and heat to more than 86,000 people in Kyiv, supplying residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens, and schools. The equipment is already in operation,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform.

Svyrydenko noted that this is the first batch of equipment under the winter emergency support package, which has been increased to €120 million; 41 more cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.8 MW and 76 modular boiler houses will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

Overall, the emergency support package will include 300 solar power plants, 375 battery storage systems for backup electricity supply, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 10 pellet heating systems, and 45 units of construction equipment for urgent repair works.

Germany has also provided €60 million for humanitarian needs and made a €167 million contribution to the Energy Support Fund, which Ukraine received in December.

A press release from the German Embassy provided to Ukrinform specifies that the equipment delivered so far will help supply heat and electricity to 258 residential buildings, five hospitals, 25 kindergartens, 13 schools, and 195 state infrastructure facilities.

The German ambassador emphasized that decentralized energy supply is a key factor of resilience.

“Germany is firmly committed to strengthening Ukraine’s resilience by all possible means. These two units are just one element of Germany’s substantial energy support for Ukraine. Many more steps lie ahead. We stand together,” Thoms was quoted as saying by the German diplomatic mission.

News.Az