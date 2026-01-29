Energy ceasefire rumors emerge in Russia-Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military bloggers in Russia and Ukraine are reporting that the two countries may have entered a temporary mutual pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, though no official confirmation has been issued by either government.

A Russian military blogger said that Russian armed forces allegedly received instructions to avoid striking infrastructure targets across Ukraine starting Thursday morning, including sites in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Separately, a Ukrainian military-linked channel reported that Ukrainian forces were given similar instructions not to target Russian energy facilities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to reports in international media, the idea of an energy-related ceasefire was discussed during recent talks involving US mediation in Abu Dhabi. The proposal reportedly involved halting strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in exchange for Ukraine stopping attacks on Russian oil facilities and tankers.

Another Russia-aligned channel claimed its sources confirmed a temporary moratorium on energy strikes had been agreed during the talks, adding that some Russian units had already received verbal instructions. However, it noted that not all units were yet informed.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military blogger stated that no final agreement on stopping energy strikes had been reached and suggested any current pause could be short-lived.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv has officially announced an energy ceasefire. Ukraine’s president had previously proposed such an arrangement in late 2025, which Russia rejected at the time. A similar temporary pause earlier in 2025 collapsed amid mutual accusations of violations.

Observers say the situation remains unclear, with reports based solely on military blogger statements rather than official declarations.

News.Az