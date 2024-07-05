Germany delivers third Patriot systems to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Berlin has already delivered the third Patriot air defence system to Kyiv, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger announced on X, News.Az reports.

В Україну вже прибув третій ЗРК Patriot з Німеччини. Він посилить захист населення та інфраструктури країни від літаків, безпілотників та ракет.

Український екіпаж системи за останні місяці успішно пройшов відповідну підготовку в Німеччині. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/sUhDdOJij8 — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) July 5, 2024

The German diplomat stressed that the Patriot system will strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian population and infrastructure from Russian attacks."The third Patriot air defence system from Germany has already arrived in Ukraine. It will strengthen the protection of the country's population and infrastructure from aircraft, drones and missiles. The Ukrainian crew of the system has successfully completed appropriate training in Germany in recent months," Ambassador Jaeger said.Germany announced in May that the Ukrainian crew started training on the third Patriot air defence system for Ukraine.German Defence Minister Borys Pistorius said Germany was transferring a quarter of its own stock of these weapons to Ukraine, including the third Patriot system, and would not be able to provide any more.Romania also announced plans to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defence system.

News.Az