Germany develops secret plan for potential conflict with Russia - media

Germany's Bundeswehr has prepared a secret contingency plan in the event of a military conflict with Russia.

The comprehensive 1,000-page document, titled "Operation Germany," outlines key infrastructure that requires special protection, News.Az reports, citing the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. It also includes procedures for defense strategies and measures aimed at deterring Russian aggression along NATO's eastern flank.The plan says that in such a case, Germany would become "the center of concentration for tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of troops" that would be transferred to the east, as well as military equipment, food and medical supplies.Throughout the year, German military officials have repeatedly stated the need to prepare for a military conflict with Russia, which they say could take place in five years. In particular, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stated this on several occasions.

News.Az