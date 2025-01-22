Germany faces extended use of coal plants as gas plant development lags

In this Jan.6, 2019, file photo water vapor rises from the cooling towers of the Joenschwalde lignite-fired power plant of Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG in Brandenburg, Germany. (Patrick Pleul / AP)

Germany may have to keep its fleet of mothballed coal-fired power plants available for longer than initially expected, as the development of new gas plants falls significantly behind schedule, warns grid operator Amprion GmbH.

After Europe’s biggest economy shut its last nuclear plant in 2023, its power generation margin has shrunk. The coal plants are there to help keep the lights on if needed and can be started up on short notice.But if there are no alternatives, they will need to be available well into the next decade, Christoph Mueller, Amprion chief executive officer said on the sidelines of the Handelsblatt Energy Summit in Berlin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Some of these plants currently only have an operating perspective until 2026, the vast majority until 2031,” Mueller said. “We should do a proper analysis now in case we need these power plants for longer.”Germany’s energy regulator said two years ago that as much as 21 gigawatts of new gas plants would be needed to meet a proposed target to exit coal by the end of this decade. But a plan to build a fraction of that was last month scrapped by the government.It currently costs more than €1 billion ($1.04 billion) a year to keep the reserve fleet ready, according to Amprion. Coal operator Steag GmbH has already complained that it’s unprofitable to have power stations on standby.“But if we only tell the operators in 2030 that they will be needed until 2035, it will definitely be more expensive, if longer operation is still possible at all.”

News.Az