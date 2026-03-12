JPMorgan restricts lending to private credit firms after loan markdowns

+ ↺ − 16 px

JPMorgan Chase has reportedly restricted lending to private credit firms after marking down the value of certain loans tied to their portfolios.

The markdowns mainly involve loans to software companies, a sector that has recently faced increased investor concern over potential disruption from artificial intelligence technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the valuation adjustments, the report said the move has not triggered any significant margin calls so far, citing people familiar with the matter.

Private credit firms, which provide loans directly to companies outside traditional banks, often rely on financing from major banks like JPMorgan to support their lending operations.

The markdown reflects growing caution among financial institutions toward technology-related loans, particularly those linked to software companies facing rapid changes driven by AI development and shifting investor expectations.

