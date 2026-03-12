Binali Yıldırım: Azerbaijan is exemplary in terms of regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays an exemplary role in advancing regional cooperation and has a unique opportunity to address important global challenges by providing a significant platform through the Global Baku Forum, Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

“Regretfully, we are witnessing fragmentation and conflicts across many regions. We are living at a time when advancing dialogue is essential. Recent global developments show that such platforms create a greater need for both regional collaboration and the establishment of reliable transport corridors, which in turn enhance the strength of the trade system and contribute to economic interdependence,” he added, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az