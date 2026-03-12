Which airlines are cutting flights as fuel prices surge? - LIST
Airlines around the world are cutting flights and raising ticket prices as the escalating conflict in the Middle East drives jet fuel costs sharply higher and disrupts key air routes. Several major carriers have already adjusted schedules and fares, highlighting the growing impact of the crisis on the global aviation industry.
Air New Zealand has announced a major reduction to its flight schedule, cutting 5 percent of its services — about 1,100 flights — through early May, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The decision comes as the ongoing conflict in Iran pushes jet fuel prices sharply higher, disrupting air travel even in regions far from the immediate conflict zone.
New Zealand’s national carrier joins a growing number of airlines taking similar measures. Carriers including Qantas Airways, Scandinavian airline SAS, and Thai Airways have also raised ticket prices this week, citing the sudden surge in fuel costs that has shaken the global aviation industry.
At the same time, the Middle East conflict has forced many airlines to cancel flights to and from the region or reroute aircraft. Ongoing drone and missile activity has restricted large parts of the airspace, creating what industry observers describe as the most significant disruption to aviation since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday after Iraqi security officials reported that Iranian explosive-laden boats struck two fuel oil tankers, adding to concerns over global supply disruptions.
Iran has also warned that the world should prepare for oil prices to reach $200 a barrel.
Nikhil Ravishankar, Air New Zealand’s chief executive, told state-owned Radio New Zealand that around 44,000 customers out of 1.9 million scheduled to fly through early May would need to be re-accommodated due to the domestic and international flight cuts.
Airports serving areas such as New Zealand’s popular Marlborough winemaking region and the west coast city of New Plymouth are among those facing reduced services in the coming weeks.
Mr Ravishankar noted that fewer long-haul flights would be affected, as the airline’s US routes have become increasingly popular as stopovers for European travel since widespread Middle Eastern airspace closures.
By Nijat Babayev