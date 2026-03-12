Australia urges non-essential diplomats to leave Israel, UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has ordered the departure of non-essential government personnel from Israel and the United Arab Emirates due to the worsening security situation in the region.

"The Australian Government has directed the departure of non-essential Australian officials posted to Israel and the UAE, due to the deteriorating security situation," Foreign ‌Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on X, News.Az reports.

"Essential Australian officials will remain in-country to support Australians who need it."

"We continue to advise Australians not to travel to Israel and the UAE. We urge you to leave the Middle East if you can and if it’s safe to do so. Don’t wait until it’s too late. It may be the last chance for some time," the minister added.

The Australian Government has directed the departure of non-essential Australian officials posted to Israel and the UAE, due to the deteriorating security situation. Essential Australian officials will remain in-country to support Australians who need it. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 12, 2026

News.Az