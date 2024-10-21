Germany inaugurates multinational naval headquarters in Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Germany inaugurated a new multinational naval tactical headquarters for the Baltic Sea in the northern coastal city of Rostock, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

The Command Task Force (CTF) Baltic headquarters will coordinate naval activities for all NATO allies on the Baltic Sea.Led by Germany, the CTF Baltic will be "ready to direct naval operations in times of peace, crisis and war," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius."Our message to our partners and to those who threaten our peace is simple: Germany stands firmly by its commitments," said Pistorius during an address in Rostock."We are committed to ensuring the security of the Baltic region, the strength of NATO, and the defense of our shared values," Pistorius added.There is an existing command staff at the Rostock Naval Command, which already works together with various countries but will in the future perform additional tasks for NATO according to the German Ministry of Defense.The center will be led by a German admiral and manned by staff from 11 other NATO countries.

