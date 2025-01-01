News.az
Tag:
Baltic Sea
Polish jets intercept Russian recon plane near border
26 Dec 2025-12:48
Poland intercepts Russian plane over airspace breach
26 Dec 2025-02:00
Kazakhstan to divert Kashagan Oil to China after attack
10 Dec 2025-11:28
Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea
29 Oct 2025-15:40
Storm overturns boat in Poland's Baltic regatta
04 Oct 2025-23:16
NATO to boost Baltic presence after Denmark drone incursions
28 Sep 2025-01:10
Germany reports suspicious drone activity near the Baltic
26 Sep 2025-21:57
Hungary scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
26 Sep 2025-09:50
Russian jet flies over German Navy frigate in Baltic, says Defence Minister
24 Sep 2025-20:53
Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s largest Baltic oil port
12 Sep 2025-17:20
Latest News
Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
Iraq eyes global partnerships to boost energy development: PM
An earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Shamakhi
Suspect detained after six killed in Mississippi, say law enforcement, local media
Moscow witnesses heaviest snowfall in 56 years
What we know about why Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray divides Türkiye
Trump says US must control Greenland to counter Russia, China
Iraq in talks with Chevron over West Qurna 2 oilfield, says Oil minister
Iran intensifies threats against protesters as demonstrations persist
