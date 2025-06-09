Yandex metrika counter

Germany plans bunker expansion amid growing fears of Russian threat

Germany plans bunker expansion amid growing fears of Russian threat
Germany is preparing to significantly expand its network of bomb-proof bunkers and civilian shelters, according to Ralph Tiesler, head of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK).

Tiesler warned that the country must be ready for the possibility of a Russian attack within the next four years, emphasizing that Germany—Europe’s largest economy—is currently not adequately prepared for such a scenario, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

He called for urgent action to strengthen civil defense infrastructure in response to rising geopolitical tensions.

“For a long time, there was a widespread belief in Germany that war was not a scenario for which we needed to prepare. That has changed. We are concerned about the risk of a major war of aggression in Europe,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung news outlet.


