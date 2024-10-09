Germany's Bundestag approves additional €400 mln in military aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's Defense Ministry is set to increase support for Ukraine, with the Bundestag approving an additional €400 million for military aid to Kyiv.

"We have just received approval from the Bundestag for an additional €400 million for 2024 alone. This will enable us to implement a total of 50 projects worth €1.4 billion this year," Major General Christian Freuding, head of the ministry’s working group on military aid coordination, said, News.Az reports, citing German media. He also noted that U.S. authorities have pledged an extra €8 billion in aid to Ukraine, emphasizing that this is not a sign of fatigue among Western nations but rather a demonstration of determination to support Ukraine.Freuding assured that Germany will continue to back Kyiv, highlighting recent deliveries of two IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems."This year, we will provide two more anti-aircraft systems, a double-digit number of infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks, along with substantial quantities of artillery ammunition," he added.

News.Az