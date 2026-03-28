Drone strike at Kuwait airport causes significant radar damage

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Civil aviation authorities in Kuwait announced on Saturday that the country's radar system at Kuwait International Airport was severely damaged in a series of drone attacks.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, spokesperson for Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said in a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA that no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the attacks, News.Az reports.

Al-Rajhi said emergency response teams and relevant authorities moved swiftly to the scene and took the necessary measures to contain the situation and assess the damage.

He added that the drone attacks caused substantial disruption by damaging the airport's radar infrastructure.

The incident happened amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month. Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East.

News.Az