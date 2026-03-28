Pakistan’s PM and Iran’s president hold a one-hour call, says source

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A senior Pakistani source informed CNN that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan had a one-hour phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The call comes one day prior to a meeting of the foreign ministers of several regional powers, including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” a statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier.

During the call, Sharif condemned Israeli strikes against Iran, reiterated Pakistan’s “solidarity” with Tehran, and detailed the “diplomatic outreach” undertaken by the Pakistani government, according to a statement issued by his office.

Pezeshkian responded by stressing “the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation,” while acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts, the statement added.

News.Az