Pakistan hosts Saudi, Turkiye, Egypt for Iran talks

The two-day meeting in Islamabad will bring together foreign ministers from all four countries to discuss ways to reduce tensions and explore pathways toward de-escalation, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Officials say the discussions will cover the broader regional fallout from the ongoing Iran-related conflict, with a particular focus on preventing further escalation and safeguarding critical trade and energy routes.

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the talks aim to establish a clearer diplomatic framework to assess the war’s trajectory and coordinate steps toward reducing tensions. He emphasized the urgency of identifying “actionable steps” to prevent further destruction and economic disruption.

Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary, reportedly passing messages between Washington and Tehran and offering Islamabad as a possible venue for future U.S.–Iran negotiations.

According to diplomatic sources, Iran has been reviewing a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict, although Tehran has described it as unbalanced. The plan reportedly includes wide-ranging demands related to Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities, and strategic maritime control.

The four participating countries have all expressed concern over the widening impact of the conflict, particularly its implications for global energy security and key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested negotiations with Iran are progressing positively, Tehran has denied holding direct talks with Washington.

The Islamabad meeting is expected to test whether regional powers can build a coordinated diplomatic channel to reduce tensions and potentially pave the way for broader negotiations.