Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US vessel off Oman coast

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US vessel off Oman coast

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US military support vessel near Oman’s coastline, in the latest escalation linked to the ongoing regional conflict.

A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters stated that Iranian forces struck the vessel “at a considerable distance from the port of Salalah in Oman,” News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The reported incident took place near Salalah, a strategic port along vital international shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea, raising concerns about the security of maritime traffic in the region.

The IRGC did not provide further operational details or confirm the extent of any damage to the vessel.

In its statement, the IRGC emphasized that the operation did not violate Oman’s territorial integrity.

“As we previously announced, the national sovereignty of the brotherly and friendly country of Oman is respected by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The claim comes amid heightened tensions across the region, with growing fears over the safety of key energy and trade routes. Waters near Oman are closely linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

News.Az