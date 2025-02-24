Germany's Merz declares victory in key election, AfD takes second place

Meanwhile, the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has become the second-most powerful political force in the country. The far-right party polled 20.6 percent, roughly doubling its result from 2021.

Although headed for victory, Merz's conservatives fell short of the absolute majority required to govern alone. Whether they will need one or two partners to form a coalition government will depend on how many parties get into parliament.

Ukraine, Europe and US

German exit polls are supplemented with pre-election polling to represent people voting by absentee ballot.

The election was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe's biggest economy and pressure to curb migration.

It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe's alliance with the United States.

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO.

It has been Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier after the US. It will be central to shaping the continent's response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration's confrontational foreign and trade policy.