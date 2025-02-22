News.az
News
Afd
Tag:
Afd
Germany’s far right distances itself from Trump
16 Jan 2026-20:15
Germany’s AfD accused of working with Russian intelligence
24 Dec 2025-12:19
German Chancellor faces backlash over migration remarks
21 Oct 2025-17:56
Germany's AfD accuses Chancellor Merz of election fraud amid rebranding effort
07 Jul 2025-16:35
Germany’s CDU calls for AfD members to be removed from public service roles
05 May 2025-18:59
German foreign ministry rebukes Marco Rubio and JD Vance over ‘extremist’ AfD remarks
03 May 2025-16:46
Germany's intelligence agency classifies AfD as extremist
03 May 2025-00:23
Germany's Merz declares victory in key election, AfD takes second place
24 Feb 2025-19:41
Germany elections: Key details for the crucial Sunday vote
22 Feb 2025-18:47
German voters voice concerns over economy and far-right ahead of election
22 Feb 2025-16:35
