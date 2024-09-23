Germany's Scholz advocates for reform of UN Security Council

Germany's Scholz advocates for reform of UN Security Council

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforming the United Nations Security Council, arguing that its current composition is outdated.

"It has been formed under the standards of the old times, with many continents and countries, which should be in this Security Council either permanently or repeatedly, are not represented," he said on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future, News.Az reports citing, foreign media At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.The Summit of the Future is running at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and elaborate collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating in it at the level of heads of state and government. The Summit has adopted three key documents, namely the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.

