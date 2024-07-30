Yandex metrika counter

Germany says it’s ‘undeterred’ by Putin’s nuclear threats

  • World
  • Share
Germany says it’s ‘undeterred’ by Putin’s nuclear threats

Germany has stated that it is not deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to restart the production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the US proceeds with its plan to deploy missiles in Europe.

"We will not be intimidated by such statements," said foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer during a government press conference, News.Az reports citing AFP.

In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.

Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the plans go ahead. "We will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.

"This type of missile... had already been developed and deployed long ago" by Russia, Fischer said.

"What we are now planning is a response to deter these weapons from being used against Germany or other targets," he added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      