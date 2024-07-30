Germany says it’s ‘undeterred’ by Putin’s nuclear threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has stated that it is not deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to restart the production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the US proceeds with its plan to deploy missiles in Europe.

"We will not be intimidated by such statements," said foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer during a government press conference, News.Az reports citing AFP.In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the plans go ahead. "We will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg."This type of missile... had already been developed and deployed long ago" by Russia, Fischer said."What we are now planning is a response to deter these weapons from being used against Germany or other targets," he added.

