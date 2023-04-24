Germany sends military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has begun to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, authorities said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The German Defense Ministry said on Twitter that it started a military evacuation operation, in close coordination with the partners.

"Our goal is to fly out as many citizens as possible from Khartoum, during this dangerous situation in Sudan. Within the scope of our possibilities, we will also take EU citizens and other nationals with us,” the ministry said.

The daily Bild reported that German troops will evacuate on Sunday around 300 German citizens, including diplomatic staff, employees of development organizations, and business people.

Clashes between rival Sudanese military factions continued on Sunday despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum.

At least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 injured in Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

News.Az