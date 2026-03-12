Airstrikes on PMF headquarters in western Iraq leave 30 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Anbar, western Iraq, on Thursday, according to Iraqi media reports.

Airstrikes targeted at least three sites of the PMF’s 19th Brigade in the town of Akashat in western Anbar, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No information was yet available about the party behind the strikes.

The attack came as the US and Israel continued airstrikes on Iran that began Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

The PMF, also known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, was originally formed on June 14, 2014, as a volunteer force supporting Iraqi security forces in the fight against the ISIS (Daesh) terror group. It was formally incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces by a government decree in July 2016.

