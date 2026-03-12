Report exposes Khamenei’s son using Israeli-backed loan to buy London mansions

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investigation conducted by Shomrim and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), published on Thursday, revealed that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, purchased luxury homes in London with a loan from a company owned by British-Israeli businessmen.

According to Shomrim, the British investment group that provided the loan is TOPLAND, founded by Israeli brothers Sol and Eddie Zakai, News.Az citing foreign media.

The investigation found that a loan of some £36 million was granted to Khamenei in 2013 through a company registered in the Isle of Man tax haven, though there were no sanctions in place against those involved in the transactions.

Currently, Khamenei is said to control a financial empire worth at least $3 billion in London, Britain, the UAE, and several other European countries, in addition to Iran, yet none of these assets appear in his name on official ownership documents.

Mojtaba Khamenei's top businessman, Ali Ansari

Ali Ansari, an Iranian businessman, is Mojtaba Khamenei's agent for property acquisitions and investments.

Ansari’s reported dealings in Europe ended last October when British authorities sanctioned him and froze his assets.

Germany and Canada also opened inquiries into Ansari following a Bloomberg investigation released earlier this year that detailed his dealings with the Iranian regime. However, Ansar contested the report and claimed he had no connection to Khamenei.

News.Az