Germany sends sixth IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has delivered the sixth IRIS-T SLM air defense system to the country. Along with this, new Gepard anti-aircraft systems have been handed over to the Ukrainian military, complete with necessary ammunition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the deliveries at a briefing following the European Council meeting, as covered by the monitoring project German Aid to Ukraine on December 20, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"The delivery of another IRIS-T system is underway, probably today, along with Gepard SPAAG, which we continue to supply with all the ammunition, the production of which we have resumed," said Chancellor Scholz. Earlier this December, Chancellor Scholz visited Ukraine and announced a new package of military aid, including two IRIS-T systems, armored vehicles, and a large number of missiles to be provided to Ukraine by the end of the year.Back in September, Germany had committed to delivering an additional eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS complexes to Ukraine. Two of each are expected to be delivered by the end of this year, with the remaining systems scheduled for 2025 delivery.

News.Az