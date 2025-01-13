Germany starts delivering advanced wheeled howitzers to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany began delivering advanced wheeled artillery to Ukraine on Monday, aimed at enhancing Kyiv's defense capabilities in its ongoing conflict with Russia, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during a ceremony in Kassel that Ukraine would receive the new RCH 155 wheeled howitzers ahead of the German military.“Today we are sending a very strong message, as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is about to enter its fourth year. Our message is that Ukraine can count on us. Germany is ready to fulfill its responsibilities in Europe,” he said.Expressing gratitude during the ceremony, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev underlined Ukraine's defense needs. “Our requirements are more critical than ever,” Makeiev said.“When we sit at the negotiating table one day, it will be good to be covered by strong German weapons and to have Germany on our side,” he added.German defense manufacturer KNDS will provide 54 remote-controlled wheeled howitzer systems, with the initial six units scheduled for delivery in 2025. The RCH 155 system matches the PzH 2000's firepower while offering superior mobility and operational range, making it a challenging target for enemy forces.Germany maintains its position as Ukraine's second-largest military supporter after the US, with total aid reaching €28 billion ($28.6 billion). This support includes various advanced weapons and military equipment such as Leopard 2 battle tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

News.Az