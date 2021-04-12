Germany tightens regulations on food advertising to children

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German Advertising Federation (ZAW) has further tightened the code of conduct for food advertising directed at children, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) said on Monday.

As of June 1, the new code will apply to children under 14 years of age (12 years today) and to all forms of media, including television, online platforms and social media, according to the BMEL.

Adverts targeting children for foods high in fat, sugar and salt will be significantly restricted. The ministry noted that positive nutritional qualities will no longer be allowed to be highlighted if the ads appear in the context of children's programs or if they are aimed directly at children.

Under the new rules, food marketing to children younger than 14 in Germany will no longer be allowed to highlight good nutritional qualities if "excessive intake is not recommended as part of a balanced diet," according to the ZAW.

Messages such as "added valuable vitamins and minerals" or "high whole grain content for physical performance" will not be allowed, the ZAW said.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Julia Kloeckner commented that the raising of the age limit had been "overdue." She said if the new code proves insufficient, the government may consider stricter regulation. In principle, however, responsibility for implementation will continue to rest with the country's federal states.

