Everything to know about tennis star Mayar Sherif

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Mayar Sherif has solidified her place as a true trailblazer for African tennis, breaking historic barriers for Egyptian athletes on the WTA Tour.

Known for her relentless baseline endurance and defensive grit, she has successfully transitioned from a standout collegiate player into a highly respected international competitor, News.Az reports, citing BolaVIP.

Quick Profile: Mayar Sherif

Age: 30 (Born May 5, 1996, in Cairo, Egypt)

Age: 30 (Born May 5, 1996, in Cairo, Egypt) Height: 5-foot-11 (1.80 meters)

Current WTA Ranking: No. 129 (as of May 2026)

Career-High Ranking: No. 31 (Achieved June 19, 2023)

Career Prize Money: Over $3.1 million

Coach: Justo Gonzalez Martinez

Born and raised in Cairo, Sherif grew up in a highly supportive household where both sports and education were heavily emphasized.

The competitive spirit ran in the family, as her sister, Rana Sherif Ahmed, also played professional tennis. Sherif later moved to the United States to balance her academics and tennis development, competing at the collegiate level for Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Standing 5-foot-11, Sherif utilizes her height and exceptional physical strength to dictate rallies. Unlike the tour's traditional hard-hitting power players, her strategic game relies on heavy topspin, patience, and tactical discipline. Under the long-term guidance of Spanish coach Justo Gonzalez Martinez, she has spent years training on clay courts in Spain. This partnership refined her footwork, physical conditioning, and elite baseline defense, turning clay into her most dominant surface.

Sherif has rewritten the history books for Egyptian tennis multiple times, most notably becoming the first Egyptian woman to win a main-draw match at a Grand Slam tournament. Her career-high ranking of No. 31 in 2023 established her as the highest-ranked Egyptian singles player—male or female—in the Open Era. Backed by WTA 125 titles and strong consistency, her most lucrative financial stretch occurred between 2022 and 2024, when she firmly cemented her status inside the world's Top 50.

News.Az