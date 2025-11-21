Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in criminal trials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will now treat the use of date rape drugs as equivalent to using a weapon in criminal prosecutions, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Friday. The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen justice for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“We classify date rape drugs, which are increasingly used as a widespread tool in crimes, as weapons. This creates the basis for significantly stricter prosecutions,” Dobrindt said. He added that the government is committed to clear consequences and consistent enforcement so that women can feel safe and move freely in public spaces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In 2024, nearly 54,000 women and girls were victims of sexual offences in Germany, a 2.1% increase from the previous year. Around 36% of these cases involved rape or sexual assault. A parliamentary debate on a bill calling for a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence for using date rape drugs in sexual assaults was postponed last month.

The government is also focusing on domestic violence, which predominantly affects women. Police recorded almost 266,000 domestic violence victims in 2024, a 3.8% increase compared with 2023, although officials noted that many cases remain unreported. Nearly 1,200 women and girls were victims of homicide or attempted homicide last year.

To improve protection for victims, Germany has approved a draft law allowing the use of electronic ankle monitors to track perpetrators of domestic violence. Victims can also request devices that alert them when the perpetrator is nearby. In addition, the government has secured funding for a national app that allows domestic abuse victims to secretly document incidents for future use in court.

Dobrindt emphasized that these measures aim to provide better protection for women, increase reporting of crimes, and ensure perpetrators face justice.

News.Az