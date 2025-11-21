Germany, France and UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, where they reaffirmed that Ukraine’s armed forces must remain capable of defending the nation’s sovereignty, a German government spokesperson said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelensky of their continued and full support as Ukraine pursues what they described as a “lasting and just peace,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the call, the European leaders also welcomed ongoing U.S. efforts to bring the war to an end. They noted Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its readiness to provide Kyiv with strong security guarantees as part of its proposed peace framework.

The conversation took place as discussions intensify regarding a new U.S.-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict, which Zelensky is expected to discuss directly with U.S. President Donald Trump.

News.Az