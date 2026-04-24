Ryanair to halve Berlin flights, shut base over high fees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland's low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Friday it will close its base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport and halve its flight operations there, citing high airport charges and Germany's aviation tax.

The airline said its seven passenger jets stationed at the airport will be moved abroad when the base closes on Oct. 24. Berlin will remain part of Ryanair's network, but flights will be operated by aircraft based outside Germany, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US Space Force taps 12 firms for $3.2 billion Golden Dome missile defense contracts

US sanctions Cambodian senator over scam network

Cyber agencies warn of China-linked covert networks

French startup Univity targets 3,400-satellite mega network

Ryanair said its passenger traffic at the airport is expected to fall from 4.5 million to 2.2 million in 2027.

The move came after Berlin airport announced plans to raise charges from 2027 to 2029, Ryanair said. However, the Berlin airport operator has rejected the claim, saying no such increase is planned and that talks with the airline are ongoing.

Berlin's airport traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels, with passenger numbers falling from about 35.6 million in 2019 to 26.05 million in 2025, down roughly 27 percent.

News.Az