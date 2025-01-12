Germany to provide Syria with additional €50 million in humanitarian aid
The United Nations enters a humanitarian aid convoy into northern Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey after a months-long hiatus (Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Reuters)
Germany will provide additional humanitarian aid to Syria in the amount of 50 million euros.As News.Az reports , the German Foreign Ministry announced this on the social network X.
"We are providing an additional 50 million euros in humanitarian aid for the civilian population during the transition period. After all, this serves the goal of stabilizing the situation in Syria and ensuring our own security in Germany and in Europe," the statement said.
The department noted that, from the point of view of the German authorities, sanctions against supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad should remain in force, but the civilian population needs immediate relief, including when it comes to restoring critical infrastructure, access to energy or finance.
On January 12, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is participating in expanded talks on Syria, which are taking place in Riyadh at the initiative of Saudi Arabia.