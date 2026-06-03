Jordan condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

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Jordan has condemned Iranian attacks on civilian facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, including strikes that hit Kuwait International Airport, saying the actions violated international law and the UN Charter, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks posed a threat to the security and territorial integrity of both Gulf states.

Jordan expressed solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and said it supported any steps they take to protect their sovereignty and citizens.

It also extended condolences to Kuwait over the reported death caused by the attacks and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

News.Az