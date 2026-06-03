AI music app Suno hits $5.4B valuation with new funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

AI music heavyweight Suno has officially secured a jaw-dropping $5.4 billion valuation after raising more than $400 million in its latest Series D funding round.

Led by Bond Capital alongside major venture capital firms like IVP, Forerunner, and Union Square Ventures, the Massachusetts-based startup plans to use the massive influx of cash to develop next-generation AI tools. Existing investors Lightspeed and Menlo Ventures also joined the round, which nearly doubles Suno’s previous $2.45 billion valuation from late last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Suno's massive financial leap comes at a time when the AI music industry faces intense scrutiny from creators. More than 1,800 independent artists have backed class-action lawsuits against Suno and its competitor Udio, accusing the platforms of using their copyrighted work to train AI models without consent or compensation.

However, Suno is actively pivoting toward a more cooperative approach with the music establishment:

Legal Settlements: Suno recently settled its high-profile copyright disputes with Warner Music Group (WMG).

A New Era of AI Music: The startup revealed plans to debut its "first music model developed in partnership with the music industry" in the coming months.

The Race for AI Audio Dominance

As Suno scales, the traditional music streaming ecosystem is fighting back with its own tech. Spotify recently partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) to let subscribers generate AI covers and remixes of popular tracks, signaling a fierce battle ahead for the future of digital audio.

News.Az